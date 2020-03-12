EU says U.S. travel ban "was taken unilaterally and without consultation"

European Union leaders said Thursday that President Trump's sweeping decision to impose travel restrictions on the continent in response to the coronavirus pandemic was "taken unilaterally and without consultation."

What they're saying: "The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said.

