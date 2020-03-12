1 hour ago - World

EU says U.S. travel ban "was taken unilaterally and without consultation"

Jacob Knutson

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders said Thursday that President Trump's sweeping decision to impose travel restrictions on the continent in response to the coronavirus pandemic was "taken unilaterally and without consultation."

What they're saying: "The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said.

Coronavirus updates: State Department urges Americans not to travel abroad

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The State Department issued a global level 3 health advisory late Wednesday advising Americans to "reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: President Trump announced hours earlier European travel to the U.S. will be restricted for 30 days, with some exemptions, and the NBA suspended its season. There are more than 126,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories and more than 4,600 deaths. There are over 1,300 cases in the U.S.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

People wearing masks talk in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

What's happening: The USTA's three-month Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects international inbound travel will fall by 6% year-over-year, "as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy," the agency said in a release Tuesday.

Alayna TreeneCaitlin OwensJonathan Swan

White House debated halting travel from South Korea, Italy

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials discussed shutting down travel from Italy and South Korea as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in those countries, but ultimately decided the virus is spreading too quickly to be contained, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: It's extremely difficult to contain a viral outbreak in a globalized society, and if such a strategy isn't likely to be much help, it's even harder to justify the diplomatic, logistical and economic consequences.

