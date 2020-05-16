24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus and the degrowth movement

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred new interest in a movement that wants to reverse the pace of economic growth.

The big picture: Degrowth advocates believe that the only way to save the Earth is to stop focusing on growth at all costs in favor of a more equitable redistribution of resources. The pandemic is providing a crash test of those principles — for better and for worse.

What's happening: On May 13, more than 1,100 experts from around the world released a manifesto calling for a degrowth strategy to tackle the economic and human crisis caused by COVID-19.

  • The open letter urged the adoption of a "democratically planned yet adaptive, sustainable, and equitable downscaling of the economy, leading to a future where we can live better with less."

How it works: The degrowth movement is a radical response to the challenges of climate change and inequality. While economic growth of some kind is the stated goal of virtually every policymaker and economist, degrowthers believe that the obsession with economic growth is ruining the planet and leading to human unhappiness on a global scale.

  • This position puts them to the left of even most environmentalists, who push for "green growth" — the idea that economic growth can be made more sustainable by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and other pollutants.
  • To degrowthers, simply decarbonizing the economy isn't enough. Humanity has to shrink its overall footprint, while sharing what remains in a more equitable fashion.

Context: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a period of enforced degrowth, as economies around the world have been thrown into reverse.

  • A new forecast by the Asian Development Bank predicts that the global economy could suffer losses as high as $8.8 trillion because of the pandemic — equivalent to nearly 10% of global GDP.
  • The reversal of economic growth has led to a reduction in carbon emissions, which could fall 5.5% or more this year. But that's a lot of economic and human pain to endure for a carbon footprint that would still be almost 95% as large as it was before the pandemic.

The bottom line: Degrowthers are arguing for the equivalent of a managed retreat from economic growth, not the helter-skelter measures we've seen with COVID-19. But it's difficult to see their ideas gaining mainstream traction at a moment when much of the world seems more interested in regaining normalcy than igniting revolution.

Go deeper: The changes that will outlast the crisis

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,574,902 — Total deaths: 308,843 — Total recoveries — 1,652,681Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,445,867 — Total deaths: 87,643 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. Business: Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's downturn.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests

A health care worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the coronavirus at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City on May 13. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

An at-home coronavirus collection kit made by health care startup Everlywell has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the only kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests, although two other at-home swabs have received authorization from the FDA. The swabs collected at home will be sent to labs for diagnosis.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow35 mins ago - Health

A coming bio revolution is poised to change the world

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasingly inexpensive genetic sequencing and engineering tools could upend everything from health care to fuel.

Why it matters: This bio revolution could lead to a world that is more sustainable and even extend human lifespans. But its full extent is dependent on social acceptance — and carries serious risks as well.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Science