Coronavirus is the leading cause of death for law enforcement in 2020

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Coronavirus infections contracted in the line of duty are the leading cause of death among police officers so far in 2020, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: COVID-19 was deadlier than gun violence, car accidents and all other causes combined, data compiled by the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows.

  • "By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," Chris Cosgriff, executive director of Officer Down Memorial Page, told the Post.
  • Law enforcement in correctional facilities account for a significant number of virus-related deaths in officers.

NLEOMF reported that fatalities due to non-COVID-19 causes are down for the year, weakening President Trump’s claim that “law enforcement has become the target of a dangerous assault by the radical left.”

  • Texas had the highest number of law enforcement coronavirus-related fatalities, with at least 21, per the NLEOMF.
  • Louisiana saw 12 virus-related officer deaths.
  • Florida, New Jersey and Illinois each have eight COVID-related officer deaths.

Fauci debunks conspiracy theory on CDC coronavirus death data

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a July congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci in an ABC interview Tuesday addressed a conspiracy theory recently retweeted by President Trump that falsely interpreted CDC data on the U.S. coronavirus death toll.

Driving the news: Trump's post incorrectly claimed that "only 6%" of those listed in the CDC's tally "actually died from COVID" and "the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses." But Fauci said, "The numbers that you've been hearing — there are 180,000-plus deaths — are real deaths from COVID-19. Let [there] not be any confusion about that."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australia officially went into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years on Wednesday, as it reported its GDP shrank by a record 7% in the June quarter.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (nearly 122,600) and cases (almost 4 million), after the U.S., where more than 184,600 people have died from COVID-19 and over 6 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins data.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 25,860,475 — Total deaths: 859,378 — Total recoveries: 17,129,851Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,107,350 — Total deaths: 185,594 — Total recoveries: 2,202,682 — Total tests: 78,996,632Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
