Coronavirus is the leading cause of death for law enforcement in 2020

Coronavirus infections contracted in the line of duty are the leading cause of death among police officers so far in 2020, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: COVID-19 was deadlier than gun violence, car accidents and all other causes combined, data compiled by the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows.

"By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," Chris Cosgriff, executive director of Officer Down Memorial Page, told the Post.

Law enforcement in correctional facilities account for a significant number of virus-related deaths in officers.

NLEOMF reported that fatalities due to non-COVID-19 causes are down for the year, weakening President Trump’s claim that “law enforcement has become the target of a dangerous assault by the radical left.”

