Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Fresh U.S. government projections of U.S. oil production underscore how it will be a long time before the country again reaches its record pre-pandemic output — if ever.
Why it matters: The Energy Information Administration's outlook published Tuesday provide the first glimpse at where they see U.S. output in 2022 — at a substantial, but nowhere near complete, recovery.
Where it stands: U.S. production reached around 13 million barrels per day at the dawn of 2020 but then fell precipitously as COVID-19 caused demand and prices to crater.
The intrigue: It's not clear whether production will ever return to those levels, partly due to the unknowns around future global demand and prices.
- Also, investors appear to be out of patience with years of investment in high growth at the expense of returns.
- "Most shale producers are now more focused on clearing debt and honoring investor pledges to keep fiscal discipline," Bloomberg notes.
Of note: The 2021–2022 analysis is hardly set in stone.
- EIA updates its projections every month, but they nonetheless provide a running gauge of where modelers see the market heading.
- And these are tragically unpredictable times. The analysis "remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because responses to COVID-19 continue to evolve," EIA notes.
Go deeper: US EIA revises crude price forecast higher amid tightened fundamental outlooks (S&P Global Platts)