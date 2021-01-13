Fresh U.S. government projections of U.S. oil production underscore how it will be a long time before the country again reaches its record pre-pandemic output — if ever.

Why it matters: The Energy Information Administration's outlook published Tuesday provide the first glimpse at where they see U.S. output in 2022 — at a substantial, but nowhere near complete, recovery.

Where it stands: U.S. production reached around 13 million barrels per day at the dawn of 2020 but then fell precipitously as COVID-19 caused demand and prices to crater.

The intrigue: It's not clear whether production will ever return to those levels, partly due to the unknowns around future global demand and prices.

Also, investors appear to be out of patience with years of investment in high growth at the expense of returns.

"Most shale producers are now more focused on clearing debt and honoring investor pledges to keep fiscal discipline," Bloomberg notes.

Of note: The 2021–2022 analysis is hardly set in stone.

EIA updates its projections every month, but they nonetheless provide a running gauge of where modelers see the market heading.

And these are tragically unpredictable times. The analysis "remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because responses to COVID-19 continue to evolve," EIA notes.

Go deeper: US EIA revises crude price forecast higher amid tightened fundamental outlooks (S&P Global Platts)