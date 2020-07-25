22 mins ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

By the numbers: The 760 museums surveyed included aquariums, botanical gardens, art museums and science centers. More than 40% surveyed were history museums, historic houses and historical societies.

  • 87% said they had 12 months or less of financial operating reserves.
  • 56% said they had resources to cover less than six months of operations.
"Museums support 726,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute $50 billion each year to the economy. Of the museums able to reopen, over 40% plan to do so with reduced staff and will need to spend additional funds to ensure their ability to reopen safely."
— AAM said in a statement

Methodology: The sample of 760 museums provides a confidence level of 95% with a confidence interval of 3.15% for the population of AAM member museums.

Jacob Knutson
10 mins ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Ashley Gold
51 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Big Tech antitrust hearing gets new date

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tesitifes before a House panel in April 2018. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, a person familiar with the panel's plans told Axios.

The big picture: The antitrust hearing marks a watershed moment in Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech and will be the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has testified in Congress. The hearing, originally set for Monday, was rescheduled to accommodate a planned memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,768,065 — Total deaths: 640,278 — Total recoveries — 9,123,433Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,113,420 — Total deaths: 145,556 — Total recoveries: 1,261,624 — Total tested: 49,838,094Map.
  3. Politics: Republicans take COVID cues from Trump — The president's pandemic cues.
  4. Business: The pandemic shows that the future of aid is cash.
  5. Tech: The new coronavirus must-have — crowd-counting apps.
