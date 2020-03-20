Coronavirus efforts shift consumer interest toward booze, guns

The coronavirus epidemic has reshaped local economies across the country, as consumers respond to social distancing recommendations and business closures, a report by Yelp out Friday indicates.

What's happening: In just a week, consumer interest has shifted away from dine-in restaurants and nightlife, and toward interest in buying guns, booze and water.

Details:

Restaurants and nightlife, in particular, have seen a drop, as people look to avoid large groups of people. Per Yelp's data, consumer interest in the industries has dipped 54% and 69% respectively.

That comes as food delivery has seen a 59% increase, and interest in buying direct from farmers has increased 405%.

Interest in buying guns has risen 360%, and in buying water by 166%.

As gyms around the country close, interest in home fitness equipment has spiked 344%. Interest in parks has increased 53%, while hiking has climbed 116%.

Meanwhile yoga has sagged 38%, while martial arts and bowling have declined 33% and 43% respectively.

Of note: Both coasts, particularly the Northeast, have felt the effects more than the Midwest and Southeast.

Methodology: The analysis measured consumer interest by gauging the actions people took to connect with businesses on Yelp, like viewing business' pages or posting reviews. The data was gathered between March 8 and 18 and was limited to U.S. users.

Go deeper: The coronavirus outbreak could hit every sector of the economy