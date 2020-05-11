Colorado restaurant defies coronavirus restrictions to serve hundreds on Mother's Day

A restaurant in Castle Rock, Colo., reopened on Sunday, serving hundreds of customers Mother's Day meals with no social-distancing measures despite the state's "safer-at-home" coronavirus-linked executive order, Colorado Community Media first reported.

The big picture: It's the latest example of small businesses shirking their states' coronavirus restrictions — and going viral in the process. April Arellano, the owner of C & C Coffee & Kitchen, told the outlet that the restaurant opened to "support the Constitution and stand up for what is right."

A video from inside the restaurant by Colorado Community Media reporter Nick Puckett had more than 5,000 retweets and almost 18,000 likes on Monday morning.

Puckett only saw one patron wearing a face mask inside the establishment — and a bouncer with a visible sidearm stood by the door.

Colorado's order does not allow dine-in service.

What they're saying: "We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!" the restaurant posted on Twitter, tagging President Trump.

Owner April Arellano told Colorado Community Media: "We did our time. We did our two weeks. We did more than two weeks ... and we were failing. We had to do something."

She said that she wasn't concerned about the virus spreading via her restaurant, telling the outlet that "we wash and sanitize everything anyway."

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis told the Denver Post that the restaurant is "endangering the lives of their staff, customers and community."