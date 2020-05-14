1 hour ago - Health

Doctors in Italian hospital report "30-fold" jump in kids with inflammatory symptoms

A child sits in a primary school classroom inside a gym in Borgosesia, Italy. Photo: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

A hospital in the epicenter of Italy's coronavirus outbreak has seen a 30-fold increase of children with severe inflammatory symptoms most often associated with Kawasaki-like disease, according to a study published Wednesday in the medical journal The Lancet.

Why it matters: This is one of the first completed studies to examine the rise of an inflammatory illness that is affecting children — some of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus or its antibodies.

What they found: 7 boys and 3 girls, all aged 5 to 7 years old, were diagnosed with Kawasaki from February 18 to April 20. They were admitted to the hospital, on average, after six days of prolonged fever.

  • In the last five years, that hospital treated a total of 19 patients for those symptoms, the study finds.
  • Eight of the children who were admitted to the hospital since February tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Symptoms for patients up to 21 years old, experiencing what doctors are calling "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome," include:

    • Persistent fever and inflammation
    • Abnormal, sudden or rapid heart rhythm
    • Rash
    • Diarrhea and vomiting
    • Weak pulse and rapid breathing
    • Dizziness or loss of consciousness

The big picture: There have been at least 50 cases of the inflammatory symptoms throughout Europe, the New York Times reports, including in Switzerland, France, Britain and Spain. New York has reported 102 cases and three deaths as of Wednesday.

The bottom line: Doctors behind the study expect a "similar outbreak of Kawasaki-like disease" in countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 102 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Wednesday press briefing. Three children in the state have died: an 18-year old girl, a 5-year old boy, and a 7-year old boy. 14 other states and five European countries have also reported cases, Cuomo said.

Trump pushes for schools to reopen, despite caution from Fauci

Trump speaks speaks with North Dakota and Colorado governors on May 13 in the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has "had very little impact on young people," and said that NIAD Director Anthony Fauci's caution on reopening schools was "not an acceptable answer" while meeting with governors at the White House.

Reality check: The CDC is spending more than $2 million to find out why some children are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, as kids in at least 15 states and five European countries have suffered from a severe inflammatory illness that could be linked to the virus.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hong Kong's department of health is investigating three new coronavirus infections, two of which were locally transmitted, it said Wednesday. Hong Kong had only reported infections in people with travel histories for the past 24 days.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 296,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

