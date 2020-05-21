20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

States' coronavirus data "regularly" incomplete or delayed, CDC chief tells FT

President Trump listens as Robert Redfield speaks to reporters at the White House on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Essential data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is regularly delayed and incomplete when sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Financial Times (subscription) on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, Axios' Caitlin Owens and Naema Ahmed reported this week.

What he's saying: "We're committed to stay in the containment mode, where we have to get . . . every single case and cluster, a family cluster, workplace cluster, nursing home cluster, and we’ve got to shut them down," Redfield told the FT.

  • "Sometimes that data is not collected in electronic form. Then that data needs to be centralized and sent to the states, and once it’s with the states, sent to CDC. The truth is regularly the data is delayed and it’s incomplete."

Of note: Redfield told the FT the outbreak that's brought the "nation to its knees" is "no one particular person’s fault. "This nation has been unprepared for that for decades," he said.

  • He attributed the high death toll in the United States to "a lack of funding for public health organisations," including the CDC, and the "high levels of underlying health conditions such as obesity and diabetes," the FT notes.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in the world. More than 93,400 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive.

Go deeper: Contact tracing is the next big hurdle in the push to re-open cities

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic could force 40 million to 60 million people into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank said in a post Wednesday. It projects people in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will be the most affected.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.9 million people and killed more than 328,000. Over 1.8 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 37 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,995,127 — Total deaths: 328,079 — Total recoveries — 1,897,533Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,551,102 — Total deaths: 93,416 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Millions take shelter as deadly Cyclone Amphan lashes India and Bangladesh

P Chandabali and Dhamra area of Bhadrak district of Odisha state in eastern India on Wednesday. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 14 people as torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

What they're saying: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Science