49 mins ago - Health

Hotspot states see more COVID cases in nursing homes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Why it matters: Older and sicker people are at much higher risk for serious illness and death, and are at risk from these growing outbreaks despite efforts to protect elder-care facilities.

The big picture: One of the dominant narratives about the Sunbelt surge in new cases is that the infected population is younger, and therefore at less risk. But that’s not the whole story.

By the numbers: Over a 14 day-period ending July 10, new cases in long-term care facilities rose by 18 percent across the 23 hotspot states for which data are available.

  • Florida led the way with a 51% increase, and Texas saw a 47% increase within long-term care facilities. California's long-term care facilities experienced a 23% increase in new infections.
  • Arizona did not report this data.

These spikes almost certainly reflect significant community spread, as well as shortages of protective equipment within the facilities.

The bottom line: The lesson for long-term care facilities may be the same as the lesson for schools: There is no way to get a handle on coronavirus in one setting without first controlling community spread overall.

  • The data suggest that when the virus is spreading widely among younger people in fitness centers, or bars, or house parties, it’s going to find its way to older and more vulnerable people.

Go deeper

Bob HermanAndrew Witherspoon
Jul 20, 2020 - Health

The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations is severe

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations are skyrocketing, even beyond the high-profile hotspots of Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Why it matters: The U.S. made it through the spring without realizing one of experts' worst fears — overwhelming hospitals' capacity to treat infected people. But that fear is re-emerging as the virus spreads rapidly throughout almost every region of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Jul 20, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Americans are on a list of tourists banned from entering the Bahamas after the country reported 49 new coronavirus cases since reopening the borders on July 1, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address Sunday.

Zoom in: National airline Bahamasair "will cease outgoing flights to the United States of America, effective immediately," Minnis said. "To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday ... outgoing commercial flights will be permitted." Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will be permitted to send commercial flights without passengers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Health

Texas judge issues shelter at home order for Hidalgo County

Medical workers from New York handle test samples in Houston, Texas on July 17. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A judge in Hidalgo County, Texas ordered all county residents on Monday to shelter at home from Wednesday until midnight on August 5 due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Zoom in: Hidalgo County is reporting more coronavirus fatalities than all other counties outside of Harris, Dallas and Tarrant, but the the sixth-most coronavirus infections in the state, per Texas' health department.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow