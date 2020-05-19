U.S. and Canada to extend border restrictions through June
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference, April 20, Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images
Nonessential traffic between the U.S. and Canada will be restricted for another 30 days, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The big picture: The temporary travel restrictions — which have been a mutual effort between the two countries, Trudeau stressed — will last a total of three months under his latest extension.
Details: The original restrictions, issued in March, apply to passenger rail and ferry travel and do not affect the transportation of goods by planes, ships or trucks.
- Cross-border commutes by Canadian health care workers and others in essential jobs have not been impacted, the New York Times reports.
- The latest measures will last through June 21.
Where it stands: The U.S. is reporting the most known cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.
- The U.S. is reporting over 1.5 million cases and over 91,000 deaths, while Canada is reporting over 80,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths.
Go deeper: Trump says U.S. and Canada will close border to "non-essential travel"