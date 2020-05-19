1 hour ago - World

U.S. and Canada to extend border restrictions through June

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference, April 20, Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Nonessential traffic between the U.S. and Canada will be restricted for another 30 days, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The big picture: The temporary travel restrictions — which have been a mutual effort between the two countries, Trudeau stressed — will last a total of three months under his latest extension.

Details: The original restrictions, issued in March, apply to passenger rail and ferry travel and do not affect the transportation of goods by planes, ships or trucks.

  • Cross-border commutes by Canadian health care workers and others in essential jobs have not been impacted, the New York Times reports.
  • The latest measures will last through June 21.

Where it stands: The U.S. is reporting the most known cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.

  • The U.S. is reporting over 1.5 million cases and over 91,000 deaths, while Canada is reporting over 80,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths.

Trump says U.S. and Canada will close border to "non-essential travel"

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 321,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Over 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 11.8 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief for Congress that a full economic recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday there's risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

By the numbers: More than 91,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 283,100 Americans have recovered and over 11.8 million tests have been conducted.

Paradise and the pandemic: Tourist hotspots hope summer travel heats up

An island of empty chairs. Photo: Cedrick Isham Calvados/AFP via Getty Images

Tourist hotspots around the world face a daunting challenge: how to bring in much-needed visitors while keeping COVID-19 out.

Why it matters: As the summer season heats up in the Northern Hemisphere, that’s a multitrillion-dollar question.

