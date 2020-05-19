U.S. and Canada to extend border restrictions through June

Nonessential traffic between the U.S. and Canada will be restricted for another 30 days, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The big picture: The temporary travel restrictions — which have been a mutual effort between the two countries, Trudeau stressed — will last a total of three months under his latest extension.

Details: The original restrictions, issued in March, apply to passenger rail and ferry travel and do not affect the transportation of goods by planes, ships or trucks.

Cross-border commutes by Canadian health care workers and others in essential jobs have not been impacted, the New York Times reports.

The latest measures will last through June 21.

Where it stands: The U.S. is reporting the most known cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus in the world, per Johns Hopkins data.

The U.S. is reporting over 1.5 million cases and over 91,000 deaths, while Canada is reporting over 80,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths.

