The U.S. and Canada have agreed to maintain border restrictions for 30 more days to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference on Saturday.

What's happening: President Trump tweeted on March 18 that the neighboring countries reached a "mutual" decision to close their shared border to "non-essential traffic" in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

By the numbers: The U.S. is reporting over 700,000 COVID-19 cases, while Canada is reporting more than 32,000 cases and roughly 1,300 fatalities. Over 37,000 Americans have died from the virus, per Johns Hopkins data.

