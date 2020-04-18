1 hour ago - World

U.S. and Canada close border for 30 more days

Orion Rummler

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference on March 29 in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to maintain border restrictions for 30 more days to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference on Saturday.

What's happening: President Trump tweeted on March 18 that the neighboring countries reached a "mutual" decision to close their shared border to "non-essential traffic" in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

By the numbers: The U.S. is reporting over 700,000 COVID-19 cases, while Canada is reporting more than 32,000 cases and roughly 1,300 fatalities. Over 37,000 Americans have died from the virus, per Johns Hopkins data.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japan and Singapore were glimmers of hope thus far throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but now both countries are struggling to control the breakout as new waves of infections strike the two countries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 156,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 578,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Orion Rummler

UN: Millions of children at risk of poverty and malnutrition due to coronavirus

A boy plays at junction of the Han River and the Yangtze River on April 17 in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

Millions of children around the world are endangered by the coronavirus pandemic, despite being a low-risk age group to contract COVID-19, the United Nations warned in a report released this week.

The big picture: Lack of schooling, poverty caused by lost family income, malnourishment, and risk of abuse while staying at home all pose dangers to children during the crisis.

