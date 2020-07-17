2 hours ago - Health

Gov. Newsom outlines plan for California students to return to class

Gov. Gavin Newsom in Los Angeles on June 3. Photo: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that schools in high-risk counties cannot reopen for in-person learning unless their risk status has been downgraded by the California health department for two consecutive weeks.

The big picture: Los Angeles and San Diego's announcement that students will not return to campuses next month could kick off a domino effect across the U.S. among officials who haven't made final calls on how to safely reopen schools.

Details: There is one exception to the rule, the governor's office said. Elementary schools can hold in-person classes if granted a waiver from local health officials, in consultation with California's health department, "parents and community-based organizations."

  • Schools "should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases," Newsom outlined, or when 5% of students and staff have tested positive within a single two-week period.
  • An entire district should return to online teaching after 25% or more of its schools have been closed due to the virus within 14 days, the governor said.

What he's saying: "In CA, science will determine when a school can be physically open— and when it must close. But learning must be non-negotiable. Schools must provide meaningful learning during #COVID19. And we must do everything we can to keep our teachers, staff & students safe," Newsom tweeted on Friday.

Kim HartMarisa Fernandez
Jul 16, 2020 - Health

The burden on teachers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The debate over whether and how much to re-open schools in the fall has put teachers in the precarious position of choosing between their own safety and the pressures from some parents and local officials.

Why it matters: Teachers are the core of K-12 education. The people we depend on to educate our society's children may end up bearing the brunt of both the risk and the workload.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 13,927,440 — Total deaths: 593,218 — Total recoveries — 7,799,879Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 3,634,807 — Total deaths: 138,988 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy to require masks at conference next Tuesday.
  5. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings.
  6. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through NovemberCoronavirus threatens kids' food programs.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Orion Rummler
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

19 states this week set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. 11 states surpassed records set just last week.

The big picture: The coronavirus continues to spread nearly unchecked across almost the entire country, Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

