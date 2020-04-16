18 mins ago - Science

Coronavirus spawns a new model for biosecurity

Bryan Walsh

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Scientists are calling for a better biosecurity system to govern lab experiments involving potentially dangerous viruses.

Why it matters: COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated the tremendous human and economic damage even a relatively mild but new virus can wreak. With researchers increasingly able to create far more lethal pathogens in a lab using new gene engineering tools, science needs to rethink oversight for such experiments.

Background: A Washington Post article by Josh Rogin this week reignited speculation that the novel coronavirus could have originated in a Wuhan lab that had been studying bat coronaviruses.

  • There's no hard evidence that's the case, and the vast majority of scientists believe COVID-19 originated in animals before crossing over to human beings — a viral event known as a spillover seen in outbreaks like those that caused SARS and MERS.

But, but, but: The Wuhan lab had come under criticism in the past for conducting research that involved engineering a hybrid pathogen that contained parts of a bat coronavirus and parts of a SARS virus.

  • Such research is becoming more common around the world as scientists use new genetic tools in the lab to try to understand how viruses might evolve in the wild.
  • That's a challenge for biosecurity policies, which currently focus on work with known dangerous pathogens, rather than new ones being made in a lab.

In a piece in the journal Science, Tufts University researcher Sam Weiss Evans and his colleagues argue the field needs to rethink biosecurity governance.

  • Because new technologies could give rise to new threats, Evans believes scientists need to adopt a strategy of experimentation around biosecurity, rather than getting locked into firm categories of what is and isn't allowed.
  • "The biggest lesson we should take away from COVID-19 is that we shouldn't wait for a pandemic to demonstrate what is wrong with our assumptions," says Evans. "We need to shift our conception about what might constitute a threat."

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: EU advises members on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

U.S. doubles payment for some coronavirus tests

The feds are prioritizing tests that are analyzed by "high-throughput technologies." Photo: Abbott Laboratories

The federal government will pay $100, instead of the standard $51, for any commercial coronavirus test that is run through a highly automated lab machine. These include machines made by Abbott, Roche, Hologic, Cepheid and NeuMoDx, among others.

Why it matters: Testing in the U.S. is still woefully behind where public health experts say it should be, and the hope is higher payments for certain testing systems that process results quickly will increase capacity.

Keep ReadingArrow7 hours ago - Health
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy