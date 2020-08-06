22 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus hastens Big Oil's Atlantic divide on climate change

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic is accelerating a divide between European and American oil companies over climate change and clean energy.

Why it matters: Bottom lines and investor returns will be vastly different across the corporate spectrum depending on how aggressively the world tackles climate change in the coming decades.

Driving the news: BP announced this week what experts are calling the most aggressive oil-company strategy to evolve away from oil and gas to cleaner energy sources. The move, originally planned for September, came alongside a dividend cut and a $6.7 billion loss in the company's second-quarter earnings.

  • This shift, which started before the pandemic but is now accentuated by it, stands in stark contrast to American companies. These firms are so far not making sizable moves toward renewables and away from oil and gas, regardless of the coronavirus.

“In modern times, there’s never been a bigger strategic spread among the major companies as exists today,” said Dan Yergin, a longtime energy expert and vice chairman of consultancy IHS Markit. “They’re all looking at the same evidence, but how they define their role is quite different. And it does seem that the great differentiator is the Atlantic Ocean.”

The big picture: Economic shutdowns around the world in response to the coronavirus choked off oil demand at a time when the industry was already awash in too much of the fuel and struggling financially. Now, the world may be changing in permanent ways that tilt society away from what has been a steadily growing demand for oil despite rising concerns about its impact on the planet.

  • “The coronavirus crisis has, all of a sudden, accelerated at least the potential that oil demand will plateau,” said Martijn Rats, global oil strategist at Morgan Stanley.
  • Persistently low oil prices are making other sources more intriguing investments. “The profitability of investing in renewables versus oil and gas is an awful lot closer now.”

How it works: Europe’s more progressive governments and investors are major reasons why its oil companies are looking to evolve compared to their U.S. counterparts.

  • “If you’re a European company, you’re looking at much more aggressive government policies,” said Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who is about to publish another book — "The New Map: Energy, Climate and Clash of Nations" — next month.
  • If Democrats’ presumptive nominee Joe Biden wins and the party takes control of Congress, American companies could be in a similar boat.

The intrigue: Rats says there’s two competing schools of thought about the future and oil companies’ roles in it.

“If you think that there is a more important role for oil and gas and you should simply stick to your knitting, then you end up aligned with the views of U.S. majors. If you take the view that climate change is a disruptor effect and energy companies need to change with the times, then you end up doing what European majors are doing.”

The bottom line: BP’s stock rose 6% after unveiling its plan Tuesday morning, indicating investors liked it, but it’s too soon to tell which school of thought will be closer to the future reality decades from now.

“It’s not ordained that one strategy is right and one strategy is wrong,” Yergin said.

Ben Geman
21 hours ago

Shale's struggles will persist despite a rise in oil prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

WTI, the benchmark U.S. oil future, traded Wednesday morning at its highest since early March — highlighting how shale's crisis is seemingly over, though more bankruptcies likely lie ahead.

Why it matters: Its price at the time — $43 — is still too low for many producers to do well, though it varies from company to company.

Ashley Gold
23 mins ago - Technology

Congress' next moves to rein in Big Tech

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After grilling the CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple last week, members of Congress are grappling with whether to accuse any of the firms of illegal anticompetitive behavior, to propose updating federal antitrust laws — or both.

The big picture: Congress is just one arm of government making the case against these companies. Google is expected to be the first of the firms to face possible antitrust litigation from the Justice Department before summer's end, but all four face a full-court press of investigations by DOJ, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
37 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Coronavirus task force to examine aerosolized spread


A sneeze. Photo: Maartje van Caspel/Getty Images

The White House coronavirus task force will examine more closely just how much SARS-CoV-2 might be transmitted via aerosols, and not just from droplets, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at an online forum sponsored by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Why it matters: The longer the coronavirus can remain infectious in the air, the more likely it can infect people, particularly indoors — leading to the possible need to alter air filtration and circulation within buildings.

