Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

  • Meanwhile, a detailed new report from the nonprofit Climate Tracker Initiative finds a "widening Atlantic divide" on companies' emissions plans.
  • The study out this morning also highlights differences among the European majors, putting Eni, Repsol and BP in their top tier.

Where it stands: A wider Goldman Sachs report, which we covered last week, about the economic potential of clean technology shows how renewables are a growing, though still small, share of European oil majors' capital spending.

  • One finding is that oil-and-gas investment cuts during the downturn boost the percentage of renewables spending, Goldman notes.
  • Nonetheless, they also write that "the transition of the European Big Oils into Big Energy is accelerating" as companies also move into not just renewables but also retail power markets, EV charging and more.

The intrigue: European majors have also been boosting their climate pledges in recent months, setting ambitious long-term targets eschewed by U.S. giants ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • A number are vowing to become "net-zero" emissions by mid-century, though the pathways to get there remain somewhat vague and aspirational.
  • And setting targets for Scope 3 emissions — that is, CO2 from the use of their fuels in the economy — is now the coin of the realm.

Yes, but: A brief Wood Mackenzie note Friday highlights the European-U.S. divide, but also points out that for European companies "zero carbon is a big growth opportunity globally, but the Majors’ pipeline of projects is still modest."

  • "Sizeable acquisitions, including renewables and utility companies, will be needed if they are to achieve scale in new energy, broaden reach and build capability," WoodMac's Simon Flowers writes.
  • And Carbon Tracker, in summarizing their study, points out: "Most oil majors have set climate ambitions that leave them free to increase production or ignore the full impact of burning their future oil and gas."

Ben Geman
Jun 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

Ben Geman
Updated Jun 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between emerging and legacy industries.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

