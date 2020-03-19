1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How the White House's $1 trillion bailout package would work

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The White House has pledged to spend "whatever it takes" to win the fight against the novel coronavirus, and to that end has put forward a $1 trillion bailout package.

How it works: Half the sum will be spent directly, in the form of checks sent to American households. Details are still being worked out, but there will be an element of means testing, with poorer Americans getting more money.

  • That makes sense, because richer households are already getting an involuntary cash injection of their own, in the form of foregone consumption expenditures.
  • A personal datapoint: I looked at my 2019 credit card summary, and fully 40% of my spending went toward travel, entertainment, and restaurants. My enforced frugality on those fronts will be worth well over $1,000 to me by the time I'm out and about spending again.

The other half of the bailout goes to corporations, who already received a trillion-dollar giveaway in the form of the 2017 tax cut.

  • The corporate bailout isn't a cash grant, though. Instead, it takes the form of secured loans. That's a smart way of giving businesses the liquidity they need to keep on operating, without the money going to shareholders or even bondholders.

Small businesses will also be eligible for government-guaranteed loans — but it's not obvious how they're supposed to be able to repay them.

  • One good idea comes from Adam Ozimek and John Lettieri of the Economic Impact Group. They suggest that the loans should amortize over 20 years, with a three-month grace period, and carry an interest rate of 0%. The loans should also be available for much more than just maintaining payroll, which is the focus of the Treasury Department's proposal.
  • Another good idea comes from Toby Scammell, the CEO of Womply, a payments data company. Take every small business merchant account in America, and simply deposit their average daily volume into their bank account every day until the crisis is over. The money then would be repaid over time with an automatic 5% charge on new inflows.

Why it matters: As my credit card gathers dust, businesses around New York and the world are losing income, unable to make payroll. The Danish government has offered to pay as much as 75% of the wages of employees in businesses hit by the coronavirus. That, or something even bigger, would help a lot of U.S. businesses weather the present storm.

Go deeper

Dan PrimackJennifer A. Kingson

White House proposes $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is asking Congress for a $1 trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus plan that would include industry-specific bailouts and payments to individual taxpayers.

The big picture: This is more than the $900 billion that the U.S. government initially committed to bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

America's coronavirus bailouts

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. industries are asking for over a trillion dollars in bailouts as states, cities and counties direct residents to stay home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: The White House asked Congress on Wednesday for $1 trillion to facilitate COVID-19 relief to individual taxpayers, small businesses, the airline industry, and other "severely distressed sectors," with half the money tagged for businesses and the other half for individuals.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Felix Salmon

Why the Fed action matters

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Federal Reserve, in conjunction with central banks around the world, took drastic action on Sunday night — the kind of action not seen since the global financial crisis — to try to prevent the novel coronavirus from devastating the economy.

What they did: The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero Sunday night, announced a $700 billion bond-buying program, and relaxed bank capital regulations to encourage further lending.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business