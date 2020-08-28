Some countries see pandemic as unifying. Not America

Most people across 14 wealthy countries surveyed by Pew tend to think their country has handled the pandemic well — and in Denmark and Australia that view is near-universal.

The flipside: There are two exceptions to the generally positive outlook: the U.S. and U.K. Americans were also by far the most likely to say the pandemic has divided their country (77%), rather than uniting it (18%).

Even in hard-hit countries like Italy and Belgium, which has the world's highest population-adjusted death rate, views are generally positive.

Despite their controversial no-lockdown approach, Swedes also tend to think their country has performed well. They're also among the most likely to believe it has united their country (58%).

Responses are overwhelmingly positive in South Korea and Germany, which have been widely praised for their strong responses to the virus.

Danes (72%) and Canadians (66%) are most likely to say the pandemic has been unifying.

Between the lines: The polling was conducted throughout the summer, when most of these countries — but not the U.S. — had either bounced back from large initial outbreaks, or managed to avoid them.

What to watch: Several European countries have seen sharp spikes in cases in recent weeks.

Spain now has the highest infection rate in Europe. France isn't far behind, while Italy recorded its highest single-day case total since May on Thursday.

Death rates across Europe remain far lower than those seen in recent weeks in the U.S. and Latin America.

While cases in the U.S. are ticking downward, America still accounted for 18% of all new cases recorded worldwide over the last week, as well as 18% of deaths.

