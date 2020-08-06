2 hours ago - Health

HRW chief praises Apple, Google's contact tracing as privacy "gold standard"

Axios' Kim Hart and Kenneth Roth. Photo: Axios

The Bluetooth-based contact tracing system designed by Apple and Google is a current "gold standard" for prioritizing privacy when tracking the spread of the virus, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth told Axios' Kim Hart at a virtual event Thursday.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, promptly notifying those who have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus and encouraging self-quarantine is one of the best mitigation tools available.

What they're saying: "These apps are a useful supplement. But the question really, is to what extent do they respect privacy," Roth said, pointing to early examples in South Korea in which contact tracing technology revealed intimate details of people's lives.

  • "There was recognition that for these contact tracing apps to work, for people to adopt them voluntarily ... they were going to have to respect privacy," Roth said.
  • "And Google and Apple stepped in with a joint venture and produced an app that really I think, is a gold standard with respect to privacy."

How it works: Distance between two people using Google and Apple's contact tracing system is calculated by the strength of the Bluetooth signal between their devices instead of GPS.

  • Other privacy wins for the system include not identifying the infector, not putting the data in a central database that the government could access, and only retaining the data as long as necessary for contact tracing efforts, Roth said.

Yes, but: Using the Bluetooth-based system on an Android phone still supplies users' location data to Google, Roth said.

  • "And so while that doesn't necessarily go to government, it goes to Google. And they haven't been able to divorce those two capacities. So that's a problem," he added.
  • Countries like Russia have also used Google and Apple's platforms to supply apps that enforce quarantine efforts through fines and soliciting selfies from users to prove their location — which are "problematic uses" that the companies should shut down on their app stores, Roth said.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

Watch: Ethical tech in crisis

Axios hosted a conversation on how technology companies are responding to the pandemic, featuring former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil and Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth.

We unpacked how tech companies are building ethical and responsible tech — centered on privacy and transparency — during a time of crisis.

Ex-U.S. chief data scientist: Social media misinformation is "life or death"

Former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil warned at an Axios virtual event Thursday that the "tremendous amount" of misinformation on social media platforms "creates public distrust at a time when we need it the most," stressing: "It's no small statement to say this is life or death."

What he's saying: "One of the areas that will likely, even if we get a vaccine, cause an issue is will people trust a vaccine? And if we don't address those misinformation issues right now, we are going to have a far extended impact of COVID," Patil, who is now head of technology at Devoted Health, told Axios' Kim Hart.

