Democratic Facebook ads tell users who voted against condemning anti-Asian racism

A new Facebook campaign by a political arm of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus identifies the Republican lawmakers who voted against a resolution in September denouncing anti-Asian racism, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: A number of Republicans, including President Trump, have repeatedly used racist rhetoric like “China plague” and “kung flu” to refer to the coronavirus. Research shows that anti-Asian bias rose 800% after terms like "Chinese virus" rose to prominence in conservative media in March.

The state of play: The ads launched on Facebook target the districts of GOP lawmakers who voted against the resolution, which passed last month 243-164. Only 14 Republicans crossed party lines to support the measure.

The campaign has already run in Texas and California.

Details: The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), “condemns all manifestations of expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance.”

The resolution calls on public officials to denounce anti-Asian racism of any form and urges federal law enforcement to investigate reports of hate incidents. It also commits U.S. leadership to combat misinformation and disinformation that threaten Asian Americans.

Meng received racist voicemails after the resolution passed.

The other side: "I will promise you this. There is no kitchen in America that thinks this is the priority," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has used the term “Chinese coronavirus,” said on the floor during the resolution debate, according to NBC News.

"At the heart of this resolution is a served notion that referring to the virus as a ‘Wuhan virus’ or the ‘China virus’ is the same as contributing to violence against Asian Americans. Which I will tell you nobody on this side of the aisle supports.”

What they’re saying: UN experts criticized the U.S. in a mandate last week, writing that anti-Asian hate has reached an “alarming level” and that “authorities have utterly failed to take the steps required to detect, monitor, and prevent racist and xenophobic incidents."

By the numbers: 2,583 incidents of anti-Asian bias were reported to Stop AAPI Hate from March 19 to Aug. 5. In many cases, perpetrators used language akin to “China virus.”

Flashback: Asian Americans have been linked to disease and foreignness throughout their history in the United States.

What to watch: Asian American voters could prove to be the margin of victory in a number of swing states, experts say.