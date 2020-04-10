58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Amusement park operator Apex Parks Group files for bankruptcy

Dan Primack

Theme parks across the country have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Apex Parks Group, an Irvine, Calif.-based amusement parks operator owned by The Carlyle Group and Edgewater Funds, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It also disclosed plans to be acquired by a lender group led by Cerberus Capital Management.

Why it matters: While much of Apex's financial mess predates the pandemic — it closed an upstate New York park in February — this is a reminder of how lockdowns are devastating tourism companies beyond airlines, cruise lines, and hotels.

  • The bottom line: "The company has 10 entertainment centers and two water parks operating under such names as Big Kahuna’s, Sahara Sam’s, Boomers and SpeedZone in California, Florida and New Jersey.... Apex said the impetus for its bankruptcy filing was to reduce debt and it expects to resume operations." — Becky Yerak, WSJ

Orion Rummler

PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California

The Pacific Gas & Electric logo on a truck in Jan. 2019 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) on Friday struck a deal, pledging to help wildfire victims and improve safety in order to emerge from bankruptcy, the New York Times reports.

Catch up quick: PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last January, facing an estimated $30 billion in claims over its potential role in deadly wildfires across the state, and in December agreed to a $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims.

Sara Fischer

Group Nine Media lays off 7% of staff during coronavirus crisis

Group Nine Media CEO Ben Lerer. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Group Nine Media, which includes digital lifestyle brands like The Dodo, NowThis, Thrillist, Seeker and PopSugar, is laying off 7% of its employees, according to sources familiar with the cuts. A smaller percentage of employees will be furloughed.

Why it matters: It's one of the many media companies that's been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Dan Primack

Last-minute deal saves Pennsylvania hospital from closing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Easton Hospital, owned by a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, secured $8 million from the State of Pennsylvania in a last-minute bailout to keep the facility's doors open. Through June, the state funding commitment would total $24 million.

Why it matters: It's very welcome news that a hospital won't close in the midst of a pandemic, but it also reflects pretty indefensible behavior by Cerberus.

