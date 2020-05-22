Coronavirus in Africa reaches new milestone as cases exceed 100,000

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the World Health Organization says the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The big picture: Africa’s low mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be caused in part by 60% of the continents' population is under the age of 25, according to early analysis by the WHO. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of dying or being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, per the CDC.

Where it stands: South Africa is reporting the most cases, according to the WHO. The country — which has recorded the most cases since Africa's outbreak began in earnest in March — has now confirmed roughly 400 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

The continent as a whole is reporting 3,100 confirmed deaths as of Friday, the WHO says.

What they're saying: "We don't know what the impact of this will be in undernourished children with chronic malnutrition, we don't know what the impact of this will be in overcrowded refugee camps," Michael Ryan, a senior advisor on the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said at a briefing on Friday.

Flashback: Africa was reporting just 600 cases of the coronavirus as of March 19.

Go deeper: Africa's coronavirus crisis arrived before the outbreak