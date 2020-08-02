Stigma surrounding coronavirus could stifle response in Africa

Arbitrary and sometimes harsh quarantine rules and a lack of information about the coronavirus have contributed to a culture of stigma around the virus in parts of Africa, which is approaching 1 million cases, AP reports.

Why it matters: Coronavirus patients were being treated “just like the way, early on in the HIV epidemic, patients were being treated,” Salim Abdool Karim, chair of South Africa’s COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee, told the World Health Organization last month. That's hampering nations' abilities to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Karim said it has led to people avoiding testing for fear of being ostracized.

What's happening: People at one quarantine facility in Kenya told AP their money was rejected by the staff and the surrounding community when they tried to buy food. At another, kitchen staff declined to serve sick people.