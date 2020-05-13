2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus likely forced 27 million off their health insurance

Jobs, and the health insurance tied to them, are evaporating. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 27 million people have likely have lost job-based health coverage since the coronavirus shocked the economy, according to new estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Most of these people will be able sign up for other sources of coverage, but millions are still doomed to be uninsured in the midst of a pandemic.

By the numbers: For the 27 million people who are losing their job-based coverage, about 80% have other options, said Rachel Garfield, a health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation and lead author of the report.

  • Roughly half are eligible for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program.
  • Another third are eligible for subsidized health plans on the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces.
  • The remaining 20% are pretty much out of luck because they live in a state that didn't expand Medicaid or are ineligible for other kinds of subsidized coverage.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest coronavirus relief bill would fully subsidize the cost of maintaining an employer plan through COBRA — an option that would otherwise be prohibitively expensive for many people. But that's a long way from becoming law.

The bottom line: The coronavirus is blowing up health insurance at a time when people need it most.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 9: Americans hate contact tracing

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, margin of error of ±3.4 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In a best-case scenario, just half of Americans would participate in a voluntary coronavirus "contact tracing" program tracked with cell phones, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: A strong contact tracing program — identifying people who have the virus and isolating those who have come into contact with them — is the key to letting other people get back to their lives, according to public health experts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 12, 2020 - Health

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 100 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Tuesday press briefing. Three children in the state have died: an 18-year old girl, a 5-year old boy, and a 7-year old boy. The state's hospitals had previously reported 85 cases on Sunday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health