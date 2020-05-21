Rep. Jahana Hayes: CDC's guidance for reopening schools is "unrealistic"

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), during an Axios event Thursday, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for reopening schools "so completely unrealistic".

The big picture: The CDC released guidance this week on reopening nonessential businesses, including schools, and advises administrators to consult with local health departments to gradually scale-up operations for schools safely.

The guidance suggests staff and students receive temperature checks daily and to disinfect classrooms and buses daily when in-person learning returns.

Staff should also wear face coverings.

What she's saying: "Anyone who’s ever been in a classroom knows this list will not work. Education and teaching is about relationships. It is about making kids feel confident and helping them to take a step out of when they’re really not sure what they’re doing."

Why it matters: The guidance from CDC comes as many schools begin to plan how to tackle the next school year in the fall.