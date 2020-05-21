2 hours ago - Health

Rep. Jahana Hayes: CDC's guidance for reopening schools is "unrealistic"

Jim Vandehai and Rep. Jahana Hayes. Photo: Axios

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), during an Axios event Thursday, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for reopening schools "so completely unrealistic".

The big picture: The CDC released guidance this week on reopening nonessential businesses, including schools, and advises administrators to consult with local health departments to gradually scale-up operations for schools safely.

The guidance suggests staff and students receive temperature checks daily and to disinfect classrooms and buses daily when in-person learning returns.

  • Staff should also wear face coverings.

What she's saying: "Anyone who’s ever been in a classroom knows this list will not work. Education and teaching is about relationships. It is about making kids feel confident and helping them to take a step out of when they’re really not sure what they’re doing."

Why it matters: The guidance from CDC comes as many schools begin to plan how to tackle the next school year in the fall.

  • However, most states and cities have already reopened most of their non-essential businesses in some capacity without adopting the Centers' roadmap.

  Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,047,377 — Total deaths: 329,816 — Total recoveries — 1,924,231
  U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,562,714 — Total deaths: 93,863 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

