Sen. Coons: Democrats can't prevent Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely to be confirmed by the Senate and appointed to the Supreme Court, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

Why it matters: Coons said there's no realistic way for Democrats to prevent Senate Republicans from confirming Barrett, adding that he will not be voting for her because of her "view towards reaching back and reexamining and overturning long-settled precedent in an incredibly broad array of areas," including health care, environmental protections and labor rights.

What they're saying: "The only thing that could happen to stop that at this point would be a real change of heart on the part of a number of our Republican colleagues," he said, adding that is unlikely.

Senate Judiciary to vote on Amy Coney Barrett confirmation next week

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination will move forward with a committee vote on Oct. 22, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Thursday, following standard procedure.

The big picture: Senate Republicans have said they plan to confirm Barrett with a full floor vote before Election Day — only 12 days after the committee vote.

Biden on court packing: It "depends" how the Barrett confirmation is "handled"

Joe Biden said at an ABC town hall on Thursday night that he will come out with a clear position on court packing by Election Day, but that his answer on the issue will depend on how the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is "handled."

The state of play: Biden said he has "not been a fan" of expanding the court because it would change the court's makeup depending on who the president is. But he signaled he would be "open to considering what happens" if Republicans push through Barrett's confirmation before the election without proper debate in the Senate.

Feinstein draws progressive fury after praising Graham at close of Barrett hearings

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was widely criticized by liberal groups on Thursday after she gave Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) a hug and called Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings “one of the best" that she's participated in.

Why it matters: Democrats have cast the Republican effort to confirm Barrett in an election year as "illegitimate," warning that it will shatter norms and transform the court for decades.

