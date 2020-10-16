Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely to be confirmed by the Senate and appointed to the Supreme Court, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

Why it matters: Coons said there's no realistic way for Democrats to prevent Senate Republicans from confirming Barrett, adding that he will not be voting for her because of her "view towards reaching back and reexamining and overturning long-settled precedent in an incredibly broad array of areas," including health care, environmental protections and labor rights.

What they're saying: "The only thing that could happen to stop that at this point would be a real change of heart on the part of a number of our Republican colleagues," he said, adding that is unlikely.

