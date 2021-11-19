Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Cook Political Report moves 3 Senate races toward GOP

Sen. Raphael Warnock walks down the Senate steps after a vote in the Capitol in September. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Cook Political Report shifted three Senate seats toward Republicans — and classified them as toss-ups — in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published Friday.

Why it matters: These moves reflect the increasingly bullish midterm environment for Republicans, amid fallen approval ratings for President Biden. And Cook Political ratings move the political market with donors.

Driving the news: The 2022 Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada previously leaned toward Democrats before Cook switched them to toss-up races on Friday, citing Biden's sinking approval ratings and rising inflation and economic concerns.

  • The three races "are all states that Biden carried by 2.5 points or less — the only three Democratic races that fall into this category — and if there is a sizable partisan swing we see come next November it's easy to see how these races get swept away even if GOP candidate quality is subpar," Cook Political Report Senate and governors editor Jessica Taylor writes.
  • All three seats are currently held by Democratic incumbents: Sens. Mark Kelly in Arizona, Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Worth noting: "Republicans have a host of problematic candidates and messy primaries that could endanger their prime chance. ... Add in former President Trump's continued meddling in the primaries ... and things get murkier for Republicans," according to Cook Political Report.

The big picture: The overall map slightly favors Democrats, as they're defending 14 seats compared to the 20 seats that Republicans have up in 2022.

  • The GOP also has five open seats, including three that are rated as competitive by Cook Political Report.

Go deeper: Bullish Republicans launch 2022 ad, midterm strategy

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Nov. 5 — the day the House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: Scott chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which relies on donors to help it elect candidates — and re-elect incumbents. The criticism highlighted how toxic the vote has become for the 19 Senate and 13 House Republicans who joined with Democrats to pass it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic senators grill Powell on plan for inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell walks through the Hart Senate Office Building last month. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is facing questions in private meetings with Democratic senators this week about how he plans to counter soaring inflation, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Democrats' intense focus on inflation reveals their concern rising prices are becoming a political liability. It also shows they're looking to the next Federal Reserve chair to devise a strategy to defeat it. President Biden promised to announce his choice as early as Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: Gosar, Greene could get on "better" committees after midterms

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would get their committee assignments back if Republicans take the House majority in 2022.

The big picture: Gosar and Greene are the only two House Republicans to lose committee seats in the 117th Congress, "which has been plagued by violence and inflammatory rhetoric both inside and outside the Capitol," Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow