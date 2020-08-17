1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report downgrades Lindsey Graham's re-election chances

Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Monday moved its forecast of South Carolina's Senate race, which features Lindsey Graham (R) seeking re-election, from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."

The state of play: The race has tightened as Jaime Harrison, Graham's Democratic challenger, has proven himself to be a fundraising contender amid a favorable electoral climate for Democrats, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and a renewed focus on racial justice, per an analysis by Cook's Senate editor Jessica Taylor.

  • A Harrison victory would mark the first time that two Black senators occupied both of a state's seats simultaneously. Sen. Tim Scott (R) is South Carolina's other senator.

The big picture: Black voters in South Carolina were a key driver of Joe Biden's primary victory in the state, which ultimately propelled him to convincingly win the Democratic nomination. Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee could further energize Black voters in the general election.

  • That outcome could help drive additional turnout and enthusiasm down the ballot for Harrison.

Yes, but: Graham is still definitively the favorite. South Carolina hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in over 20 years.

The bottom line: "[I]t’s clear this race is becoming more competitive, and Graham faces an incredibly strong challenge," Taylor writes.

Niala BoodhooCourtenay Brown
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris inspires new race conversation

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images.

America’s understanding about identity often centers on Black or white — but Kamala Harris' nomination as Joe Biden’s pick for vice president could help change that.

Why it matters: Harris, as both the first Black woman and the first of Indian descent to be nominated for vice president, embodies the far more layered and complicated reality of this increasingly diverse country.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more "against" Trump than "for" Biden

Photos: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

58% of registered voters who support Joe Biden in the 2020 election say their vote is more in opposition to President Trump than in support of Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has long insisted that the president's supporters are far more enthusiastic than Biden's, and that this will manifest in higher turnout during the election. Nearly three-quarters of Trump's supporters say their vote is more in support of the president than against Biden.

Ben Geman
18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

