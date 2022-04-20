Cook Political Report moves 8 House races toward GOP

The Cook Political Report shifted eight House races toward Republicans in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published Wednesday.

Why it matters: The moves reflect an increasingly tough midterm cycle for Democrats — who are panicking over a potential electoral tsunami this November, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

"That means no Democrat in a single-digit Biden (or Trump-won) district is secure, and even some seats Biden carried by double-digit margins in 2020 could come into play this fall, giving the GOP surprising 'reach opportunities,'" per the Cook Political Report.

President Biden's approval rating hit its lowest levels last month.

State of play: Republicans need to gain just five seats in 2022 to regain control of the House.

The ratings now have 27 Democratic-held seats in the "toss up" category "or worse"— meaning "lean republican" or "likely Republican," Dave Wasserman, Cook's House editor, tweeted.

That's compared to 12 GOP-held seats that are in the "toss up" category or "worse," per Wasserman.

Three House races featuring Democratic incumbents moved from "lean Democrat" to "toss up," per the new changes.

Thought bubble from Axios' Andrew Solender: The rating shift bolsters the House GOP’s increasing confidence about — and its willingness to funnel resources to —districts that President Biden won by healthy margins in 2020, including NY-19 and NV-03.

Cook's moves ...

Ind.-01: Likely D to Lean D

Likely D to Lean D NV.-03: Lead D to toss up

Lead D to toss up NV.-04: Lean D to toss up

Lean D to toss up N.J.-03: Solid D to Likely D

Solid D to Likely D N.Y.-04: Solid D to Likely D

Solid D to Likely D N.Y.-19: Likely D to Lean D

Likely D to Lean D N.C.-01: Likely D to Lean D

Likely D to Lean D VA.-07: Lean D to toss up

