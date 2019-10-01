A recent poll of more than 1,200 adults who plan to buy toys this holiday found that almost half of those purchases will be made at online-only retailers like Amazon.
By the numbers: A little more than 40% of respondents said their shopping will be done inside stores, either at a big box retailer like Target and Walmart or at a specialty toy store.
Watch this space: "American toy shoppers who have a Prime membership are over 200% more likely to make the bulk of their toy purchases online compared to Amazon subscribers who don’t have a Prime membership. They are also 125% more likely to buy mostly online compared to people who don’t have an Amazon account at all," data firm CivicScience found.
- "On the flip side, Amazon.com account holders who don’t have a Prime membership are 150% more likely to use Target.com or Walmart.com for the bulk of their toy purchases."
