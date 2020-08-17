2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Consumer sentiment isn't jumping alongside stock prices

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: University of Michigan; Chart: Axios Visuals

While Wall Street has gotten more excited about the economy since March, U.S. household sentiment remains "depressed," says Jon Hill, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Driving the news: The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is still near its lowest since 2013.

What they're saying: "There's no evidence of a V-shaped spike in animal spirits commensurate with near record-high equity indices," Hill said in a note.

  • "The current assessment ticked down to 82.5 from 82.8, while forward expectations improved to 66.5 from 65.9."
  • "Inflation assumptions one year out were unchanged at 3.0% while the 5- to 10-year forward measure printed at 2.7%."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 21,709,841 — Total deaths: 775,937— Total recoveries: 13,690,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,404,500 — Total deaths: 170,055 — Total recoveries: 1,833,067 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Business: The Fed is back in focus amid Congress' stimulus impasse.
  4. Health: Dental care is rebounding, for now.
  5. Sports: Where college football stands around the country.
  6. Podcast: The virtual convention experiment
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry faces deepening uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The oil industry is facing an immense amount of uncertainty, even for a sector that bobs along in the currents of global markets and geopolitics despite its enormous power.

The big picture: As Democrats hold their convention this week, seeking a boost for Joe Biden heading into the heart of the 2020 campaign, the election is unfolding against another huge source of uncertainty for the industry: the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  • 📸 The big picture: The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions. Go deeper.
  • 💭 Our thought bubble: How TV networks it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air. Go deeper.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow