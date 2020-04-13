1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why the steepest U.S. consumer sentiment drop ever is still too optimistic

Dion Rabouin
Data: University of Michigan; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. consumer sentiment suffered a record decline in April, according to the latest poll from the University of Michigan, but respondents are still irrationally confident about the future, the survey's director says.

What happened: The survey's gauge of preliminary consumer sentiment sank 18 points to 71, its lowest since 2011.

  • A measure of current conditions plunged by more than 31 index-points, nearly twice the previous record, while a measure of future expectations dropped by just under 10 points.

What they're saying: "[A]nticipating a quick and sustained economic expansion is likely to be a failed expectation, resulting in a renewed and deeper slump in confidence," Richard Curtin, Michigan's surveys of consumers chief economist, said in a statement.

  • "Consumers need to be prepared for a longer and deeper recession rather than the now discredited message that pent-up demand will spark a quick, robust, and sustained economic recovery."
  • "Continued declines in the seven-day average Sentiment Index can be expected in the weeks ahead (see the featured chart). Sharp additional declines may occur when consumers adjust their views to a slower expected pace of the economic recovery."

World coronavirus updates: Italy and France report slow in death rates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Health officials in Italy and France reported a decrease in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, as the United Kingdom's toll surpassed 10,000 on Sunday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 114,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally by Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 434,000 people have recovered from the virus.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 555,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 557,000 in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million tests having been conducted as of Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins. Over 41,800 Americans have recovered from the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Alayna Treene

What's next: A high-stakes clash over coronavirus funding

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The $350 billion small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — launched just over a week ago — will run dry in a matter of days, giving Democrats leverage to push more support for hospitals, local government and businesses in underserved communities.

Driving the news: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday about their demands for the interim bill, sources familiar with their conversations tell Axios.

