2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Consumers see a brighter future amid coronavirus crisis, but economists disagree

Dion Rabouin
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer sentiment around the globe is starting to recover, data firm Morning Consult finds, despite economic projections for weakening growth and worse outcomes.

Where it stands: Ratings agency Fitch said Wednesday it expects global GDP to decline by 3.9% this year, "twice as large as the decline" it predicted just weeks ago and "twice as severe as the 2009 recession."

  • Bovino and S&P Global senior U.S. economist Satyam Panday expect U.S. GDP will shrink by 5.2% this year — about four times their March forecast of a 1.3% contraction — and unemployment will hit 19%.
  • "The current recession has likely reduced economic activity by 11.8% peak to trough, which is roughly three times the decline seen during the Great Recession in one-third of the time," they wrote in a recent note to clients.

However, in its latest reading of consumer sentiment, Morning Consult finds respondents are showing increasing optimism about the future, as the number of people who say they expect to be worse off in a year has consistently declined.

  • Sentiment hit an all-time low on April 7, after falling 30% in a matter of days, but has stabilized over the past two weeks.
  • That recovery has came entirely from expectations about the future rather than the present, as the percentage of people who say they are better off financially now than they were 12 months ago and who believe that now is a good time to make a major household purchase remain at all-time lows of 19% and 17%, respectively.

Go deeper: The gamble to re-open the economy

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has hit American farmers from all sides

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. farmers are fighting for their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic slashes commodity values, cuts off supply chains and closes markets around the globe to their products.

Why it matters: Farmers are at the center of industries being hardest hit by the virus and states' stay-at-home orders.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowApr 22, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Theater owners say big movies aren't coming back soon

Box office at Regal South Beach. Photo: Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

In response to some state-specific efforts to begin reopening movie theaters as soon as next week, the National Association of Theater Owners said Wednesday that it is unlikely many theaters will be ready to resume so soon.

Why it matters: When it comes to the movie theater industry, the business dynamics aren't ready for a full reopen, and consumer sentiment is likely to keep audiences away from theaters for the foreseeable future. Similar dynamics are expected to play out in other industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow19 hours ago - Health