Consumer confidence notches its first decline since March

Consumer confidence had its first major decline since March 31 as a new round of coronavirus cases have spiked, according to the HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index.

By the numbers: Consumer confidence fell 1.3 points to 47.8. The index's previous reading showed a record increase in confidence in finding a new job and the overall U.S. economy, but both indicators fell — dropping by 2.4 and 2.5 points, respectively — in the latest survey. Confidence in making a major purchase also declined by 1.5 points. ESI's two other indicators, confidence in the housing market and confidence in personal finances, were flat.