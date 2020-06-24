42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Consumer confidence notches its first decline since March

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Hamilton Place Strategies and CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence had its first major decline since March 31 as a new round of coronavirus cases have spiked, according to the HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index.

By the numbers: Consumer confidence fell 1.3 points to 47.8. The index's previous reading showed a record increase in confidence in finding a new job and the overall U.S. economy, but both indicators fell — dropping by 2.4 and 2.5 points, respectively — in the latest survey. Confidence in making a major purchase also declined by 1.5 points. ESI's two other indicators, confidence in the housing market and confidence in personal finances, were flat.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there had been 39,436 new novel coronavirus cases and 1,374 in 24 hours.

The big picture: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses. Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or face being fined.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
Jun 23, 2020 - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Catching up when the virus comes

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, case data from The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

People in mostly red states where coronavirus cases have been rising the fastest are developing a heightened sense of risk and taking steps to dial back their exposure, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: A much lower-than-expected turnout last weekend for President Trump's rally in Tulsa is consistent with the broader trend we're seeing in Week 14 of our national poll.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 9,273,773 — Total deaths: 477,807 — Total recoveries — 4,645,628Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,347,102 — Total deaths: 121,225 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Washington the latest state to announce it'll make wearing masks in public mandatory — Texas governor urges people to stay home after record cases spike.
  5. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  6. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow