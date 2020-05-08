Consumer borrowing plummets as Americans pull back credit card use amid coronavirus lockdowns

Americans pulled back on revolving credit — namely their credit card use — as states began to impose shelter-in-place orders, new data from the Federal Reserve shows.

Why it matters: It’s the latest indication of how the coronavirus is changing consumer behavior.

This data is closely watched. How much consumers borrow is an indication of how much they'll spend — a key driver of economic growth.

"We expect further declines in revolving credit in the months ahead as consumer spending continues to decline," Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note.

