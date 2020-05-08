56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Consumer borrowing plummets as Americans pull back credit card use amid coronavirus lockdowns

Data: FRED; Note: Chart shows flow of revolving consumer credit owned and securitized ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans pulled back on revolving credit — namely their credit card use — as states began to impose shelter-in-place orders, new data from the Federal Reserve shows.

Why it matters: It’s the latest indication of how the coronavirus is changing consumer behavior.

This data is closely watched. How much consumers borrow is an indication of how much they'll spend — a key driver of economic growth.

  • "We expect further declines in revolving credit in the months ahead as consumer spending continues to decline," Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note.

Go deeper: The emerging coronavirus economy

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Black men and women are roughly twice as likely to die from the coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the NHS reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found similar potential causes like wealth disparity, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California on Thursday projected a $54.3 billion deficit in its state budget as a result of the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said.

By the numbers: Jobless claims nationwide have swelled to roughly 33.5 million in the past seven weeks since coronavirus-driven lockdowns began — and, even as states begin to open back up, workers are still losing their jobs at a staggering rate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health

Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April

The closed New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.

Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow14 mins ago - Economy & Business