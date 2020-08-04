Construction spending falls for 4th straight month

Outlays for construction projects fell 0.7% in June, the fourth straight month spending outlays have fallen, according to the Commerce Department.

By the numbers: Residential construction fell 1.5%, while spending on public construction projects dropped 0.7%.

Yes, but: Construction spending overall is still up from its 2019 levels — one of the few industries that has held up dollar for dollar from its 2019 numbers through the coronavirus pandemic.