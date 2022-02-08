Sign up for our daily briefing

Conservatives pin progressive consulting firm as new "dark money" target

Lachlan Markay

President Biden watches as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement last month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A leading conservative advocacy group's seven-figure effort to turn an obscure progressive consulting firm into the face of Democratic "dark money" is drawing legal threats from the firm's lawyers, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The Judicial Crisis Network's $2.5 million ad campaign goes after Arabella Advisors in the context of President Biden's upcoming nomination to the Supreme Court. But it's part of a much larger effort on the right to make Arabella a household name.

  • In private conversations with donors, GOP fundraisers are bringing up Arabella and its clients to warn of a flood of progressive funding they say is tilting the scales of national political contests.
  • Publicly, conservatives have pointed to spending by Arabella and its clients to allege hypocrisy by Democrats who decry undisclosed political donors.
  • Arabella describes the campaign as baseless and malicious. After it sent legal demands last week to stations airing the new ad, JCN revised the spot and began running a modified version.

What's happening: JCN's new ad is airing on cable TV stations in the D.C. area, according to advertising analytics firm AdImpact.

  • "The president and the Senate were bankrolled by Arabella Advisors," the original version of the ad stated.
  • It called Biden's Supreme Court pick "a huge payback" to the group.
  • Arabella attorneys alleged defamation in letters to broadcasters, pointing out that Arabella has not donated to any political campaigns — and, as a corporation, is legally barred from doing so.

JCN lawyers called Arabella's letter "a meritless attempt to shield your viewers from the dangerous levels of influence exerted by the Arabella network over critical decisions being made by the Biden administration."

  • The group nonetheless modified its ad to say Biden and Senate Democrats were "bankrolled by Arabella Advisors' network."

Be smart: Partisans often seek to isolate and elevate high-dollar donors that can be portrayed as hidden masterminds behind their opponents' success.

  • George Soros and the Koch brothers have long held bogeyman status on the right and left, respectively.
  • Conservatives see Arabella as a new player in a formidable progressive funding apparatus.

Between the lines: Arabella, a for-profit company, has risen to prominence due to the huge sums spent in recent years by nonprofits it advises and helps administer.

  • Its clients include organizations like the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the North Fund, which act as "fiscal sponsors" for scores of progressive advocacy groups.
  • Those groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on policy advocacy and, in some cases, explicitly political activities.
  • Due largely to spending by Arabella clients, which generally do not disclose their donors, progressive nonprofits are far outpacing their opposition in so-called "dark money" spending, a recent New York Times investigation found.
  • But Arabella itself is not the actual entity spending that money. And while critics paint it as a hidden mastermind, Arabella describes its role as largely administrative.

What they're saying: "Arabella Advisors is not the source of funding for any of these organizations, and we do not exert control over the spending decisions of our clients," a spokesperson told Axios.

  • "The claims in this advertisement were false, and they deliberately mischaracterize the work of Arabella Advisors and several of our clients. Even JCN acknowledged this, that's why they changed their ad."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after violating workplace policy

Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the White House's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: White House investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel. He later apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way."

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: COVID pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 59 mins ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in Trenton today. Photo: Tanya Breen/The Record via USA Today Network

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The big picture: "We are not going to manage COVID to zero," tweeted Gov. Phil Murphy. The New Jersey Democrat announced today that his state is unwinding school mask mandates that have been in place for the entire pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)