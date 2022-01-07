Conservative social media app Parler raises $20 million

Parler, the social media app that was temporarily booted from app stores in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has raised $20 million in new funding, according to a filing with federal securities regulators.

Why it matters: This is part of a growing effort by conservatives to build their own social media ecosystem.

Examples include Gettr, Rumble and former President Trump's own social media platform, Truth Social, which is expected to launch on President's Day.

Parler's founding investor is Rebekah Mercer, a Trump supporter and major Republican donor, who is listed on the SEC filing as both a director and executive officer.

One new listed is director is Seth Dillon, CEO of right-wing parody site The Babylon Bee.

It is not clear from the filing who provided the new capital. Axios has attempted to contact Parler, and will update this story if we hear back.

