The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will meet with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Thursday to discuss Spanish-language misinformation on the platform, the office of Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the CHC, told Axios.

Driving the news: The meeting in Washington comes after CHC requested meetings with Wojcicki along with executives from Meta, TikTok and Twitter, as Axios previously reported.

Why it matters: Latinos are increasingly turning to social media for news, and Spanish-language misinformation about COVID-19, health, elections and more often stays up unchallenged on platforms.