Lawmakers call on Pelosi, McCarthy to bring stock trading ban to the floor

Noah Garfinkel

The U.S. Capitol Building. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Twenty-seven House of Representatives members have signed a letter urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to bring forward legislation that would ban members of Congress from owning or trading stocks.

Why it matters: There has been momentum among lawmakers to prohibit stock trading, as pressure has grown to address one of Washington’s most glaring and persistent financial conflicts, write Axios' Dan Primack and Sophia Cai.

Details: The letter, dated Monday, was signed by 25 Democrats and two Republicans, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

The letter cites a report by Insider indicating Congress' current mechanism for prohibiting lawmakers from using their knowledge for stock trades "has been violated hundreds of times just since 2020"

  • "It’s clear the current rules are not working," the letter states.

What they're saying: "We understand that multiple bipartisan bills to ban members of Congress from owning or trading individual stocks have been introduced in the House," the letter states.

  • "However, handwringing over which bill to advance should be no excuse for stalling a House floor vote on this issue. Instead, we view the emergence of multiple bipartisan bills on this issue as a sign of broad rank-and-file support for it across Congress."
  • "[T]his glaring problem will not go away until it is fixed and Congress should not delay when we have the power to fix it."

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
55 mins ago - Health

Health care workers hit new breaking point

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The ranks of health care workers are dwindling and stretching what it means to be reaching their "breaking points," particularly at small nonprofit hospitals.

The big picture: Even as Omicron cases have begun to wane in some places, many hospitals are still fielding a crush of patients amid record employee callouts.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID, delaying defamation trial

Sarah Palin. Photo: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, delaying the start of her defamation trial against the New York Times.

Why it matters: The trial will be closely watched, as it's a rare instance of a major media company defending its editorial practices before an American jury.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 slides into correction territory

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their worst drop of the year, pushing the S&P 500 on track to fall into a "correction."

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading.

