How much members of Congress are spending on personal security

Members of Congress — including Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal security after federal regulators blessed the practice last year, records show.

Why it matters: Tempers are flaring amid intense political polarization, and lawmakers are enduring huge numbers of threats as a result. The spending is just the latest index for the concern.

A common denominator for most of the top spenders is a high national profile and controversial legislative record, according to campaign finance data provided by OpenSecrets.

By the numbers: Warnock led all members of Congress by a wide margin, with more than $600,000 in security expenses last year.

His fellow Georgia Democrat, Sen. Jon Ossoff, is also near the top of the list. The special elections putting them in Congress last year resulted in the current 50-50 Senate.

Cruz comes in at No. 2. He drew intense criticism after teaming up with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also makes the top 20, to try to block the certification of President Biden's 2020 election win.

Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — and drew Trump's fury as a result — also spent heavily on personal security. They include Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. John Katko of New York.

The backstory: The Federal Election Commission ruled in March 2021 that members of Congress could use campaign funds to pay for bona fide personal security services.