Congress reaches tentative spending deal to stave off government shutdown

Democratic and Republican negotiators in the House and Senate reached a deal "in principle" to fund the federal government through the rest of the 2020 fiscal year, House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) confirmed Thursday.

Why it matters: A looming Dec. 20 funding deadline had lawmakers fearing another government shutdown, which would come into effect days after the House is set to vote on articles of impeachment. Details of the $1.3 trillion spending deal are still being hammered out, but a vote in the House is expected to be scheduled for Tuesday.