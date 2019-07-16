Congress raises questions on Facebook's Libra coin

On the docket: Facebook will testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

What to watch: There’s no shortage of questions for lawmakers to delve into this week, but a few topics will likely emerge as priorities during the hearings:

Privacy : Facebook’s string of privacy scandals over the last couple of years is sure to raise a lot of questions on the topic from lawmakers. (While Libra’s governing body is not run by Facebook, the social media giant does have a new subsidiary in charge of developing and maintaining a digital wallet compatible with the Libra token.)

: Facebook’s string of privacy scandals over the last couple of years is sure to raise a lot of questions on the topic from lawmakers. (While Libra’s governing body is not run by Facebook, the social media giant does have a new subsidiary in charge of developing and maintaining a digital wallet compatible with the Libra token.) What is Libra and who should regulate it : Is it a security, exchange-traded fund, something else? (In prepared remarks, Marcus says Libra’s governing body will register with FinCEN as a money services business, in addition to oversight from various regulators in Switzerland, where it’s based.)

: Is it a security, exchange-traded fund, something else? (In prepared remarks, Marcus says Libra’s governing body will register with FinCEN as a money services business, in addition to oversight from various regulators in Switzerland, where it’s based.) Financial and monetary risks : As Powell hinted, because of Facebook’s scale (it has more than two billion users globally), it could have huge implications.

: As Powell hinted, because of Facebook’s scale (it has more than two billion users globally), it could have huge implications. Consumer protections: Facebook’s subsidiary, Calibra, is developing a digital wallet for Libra tokens that can interact with their bank accounts.

What they’re saying: “ Facebook will not offer the Libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals,” Marcus says in his prepared testimony for the Senate hearing.

Bonus: Over the weekend, The Block obtained a draft bill that would effectively ban Facebook and other tech companies with over $25 billion in annual global revenue from creating digital currencies.

Sources tells Axios that the bill came from House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters's staff, but is intended as a starting point for discussion with stakeholders.

Some experts believe it's simply a way to make a strong point to Facebook and not a serious piece of legislation.

What’s next: Don’t be surprised if Congress schedules more hearings about Libra, especially since there are 27 other companies and organizations involved in the project, including major payments providers like Visa and Mastercard.