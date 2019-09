Acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire refused on Tuesday to testify before Congress this week — and he won't immediately hand over a whistleblower complaint to lawmakers, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Per the Wall Street Journal, the rejection of the subpoena from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) escalates an unusual confrontation between the House panel and Maguire’s office, which oversees all 17 U.S. spy agencies.