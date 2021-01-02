Get the latest market trends in your inbox

He/she could be they in the new Congress

The symbol for gender-neutral restrooms at a facility in South Africa. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to rewrite its rules — swapping out male and female references like "he" and "she" for gender-neutral terms — in a diversity and inclusion push by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats that's drawing scorn from Republicans.

Why it matters: The proposal comes as transgender and non-binary candidates are being elected around the country, progressives are gaining influence in the Democratic politics and U.S. schools and companies are adjusting policies and language to reflect society's changing views on sexuality and gender identification.

  • The proposed changes were announced Friday ahead of two pivotal runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 to decide which party controls the Senate — and could stoke turnout among its supporters or opponents.
  • Members are expected to consider the package next week.

The big picture: The package announced by Pelosi and House Rules Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) also includes whistleblower protections, removes floor privileges for former members convicted of certain crimes, and blocks Republicans from some last-minute amendments.

  • It establishes a select committee on economic disparity, and would make permanent an Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

But it's the gender-inclusive language that's drawing the most early attention. "He" or "she" would become "Member," "Delegate" or "Resident Commissioner." And "father" and "mother" would become "parent" while "brother" and "sister" would be "sibling."

The other side: Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the measure "stupid" in a tweet Friday night and sarcastically added, "Signed, - A father, son, and brother"

  • McGovern told Axios in a statement: “It is ridiculous that in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, this is what some on the extreme right want to fight about...only in Congress would it be a scandal to be succinct. We are being inclusive, efficient and accurate.”

Between the lines: The change could close a potential ethics loophole if a non-binary person is involved in a conflict involving a lawmaker. The rule text change makes it clear everyone regardless of gender identification or orientation is subject to ethics regulations.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Private schools pull students away from public schools

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private institutions are attracting wealthy families who are frustrated with public schools' flip-flopping on remote and in-person learning.

Why it matters: The trend is weakening public schools, which will lose funding as they lose students, and deepening the divide between how rich and poor kids are educated.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
17 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech's bundle of lawsuits — and record valuations

Data: Axios research. Table: Sara Wise/Axios

Two sets of data for 2020 show Big Tech's split-screen reality of cascading investigations on one side and surging valuations on the other.

Why it matters: Technology companies have never been under more regulatory scrutiny. But it so far hasn't impacted their growth or spooked investors.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Congress handed President Trump a rare blow on Friday when the Senate joined the House in voting to override his veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The bipartisan New Year's Day legislative rebuke is the first veto override of Trump's presidency. It comes less than three weeks before Trump leaves office and underscores the popularity of the military legislation, passed each Congress since 1967, that includes increased pay for troops.

