Congress reaches deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5 trillion spending bill

Congressional leaders said they reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday to provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine, as part of a $1.5 trillion measure funding the government.

The big picture: Party leaders hoped to whip the 2,741-page measure through the House today and the Senate (perhaps) by week's end.

The spending bill would fund the U.S. government through Sept. 30.

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass funding legislation, per Reuters.

As a backstop against a short shutdown, the House planned to pass another bill Wednesday to continue government funding at current levels through March 15, AP reports.

What they're saying: "This bipartisan agreement will help us address many of the major challenges we face at home and abroad: from COVID-19, to the vicious and immoral attack on Ukraine, to the need to lower costs for hardworking American families," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.