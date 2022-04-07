Congress may punt $10 billion COVID funding package
Congress may punt on a $10 billion COVID preparedness funding package until the end of this month due to a fight over immigration policy.
Why it matters: The Biden administration has warned that it’s running out of money for countermeasures to ward off future pandemics and COVID surges — and already ended testing and treatment for the uninsured.
Driving the news: With a two-week recess looming, Republican senators are demanding a vote on an amendment to the funding package that would block the administration’s plans to halt a pandemic-inspired public health policy called Title 42 used to rapidly expel migrants at the southern border.
- Some centrist Democratic senators support adding the Title 42 language to head off another border crisis — but that would make the underlying bill unacceptable to House progressives.
What’s next: The Senate could revisit the COVID funding package later this spring. But it likely will remain stuck until Democrats resolve their internal differences over immigration and border policies.
Go deeper: Bipartisan Senate group bids to block lifting Title 42