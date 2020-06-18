31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator blocks bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Thursday blocked an attempt by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to pass a bill via unanimous consent that would require the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection, stating: "I'd certainly like to have some time to decide if we should have a hearing on this."

Why it matters: There are at least 11 statues of Confederate leaders and generals currently inside the collection. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked Joint Committee on the Library to remove the statues, claiming they "pay homage to hate, not heritage."

What they're saying: Blunt, the chairman of the Joint Committee on the Library, said that the law allows state to decide which two statues of prominent citizens it will send to the Capitol, and that this bill would "have the effect of abandoning agreements that we have entered into with the states."

  • "The state would have to pass legislation. The governor would have to sign it to put a statue in the building. The Congress would only determine if the statue met the requirements that the other statues had been held to. And up until now that's been the congressional part of this agreement with the states. 
  • "Now, we can do away with that program. We could do a lot of things. But we've entered into that agreement."

Worth noting: Blunt said that it would be "absolutely appropriate" to review the names of U.S. military installations named after Confederate leaders, arguing that "we can do that all on our own."

Felix Salmon
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

The amorality of finance is at the core of America's biggest issues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economics is rarely aligned with morality. That's one lesson from the looting example I wrote about last week: Looting is harmful to society, and is criminalized for good reason, even though it can have positive economic consequences.

Why it matters: The disconnect between economic and moral imperatives lies at the heart of the biggest issues facing America today, from the rising appeal of socialism to the question of how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Former Olympian Lauryn Williams calls for financial literacy provisions in next stimulus package

Photo: Axios screenshot

Lauryn Williams, a former Olympian turned financial adviser, said she'd like to see provisions for financial literacy that targets millennials included in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: Williams said guidelines from the government would outweigh the people who give bad advice to millennials to capitalize off of them. Young people should have access to government sources to "optimize" their finances, Williams said, such as guidance on how much to put in an emergency fund and the most effective way to pay down debt.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that he personally thinks testing for coronavirus is "overrated," arguing that it has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Why it matters: The ability to test and isolate patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is viewed by health experts as critical to being able to safely reopen the economy.

