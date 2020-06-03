53 mins ago - Technology

Lawmakers want to encrypt Congress' network

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

In a letter released last month, an ideologically diverse group of senators and congressmen, led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), wrote to the Senate’s sergeant at arms and the House’s chief administrative officer requesting that all calls on unclassified lines between the House and Senate be encrypted, in order to prevent foreign spying.

Why it matters: According to the letter, first reported by The Verge, calls within the Senate were not encrypted until August 2018, making them “vulnerable to interception by any hacker or foreign government that gained access to the Senate’s internal network.”

  • Only some phones used by the House offer encryption. And calls between the two legislative chambers are still unencrypted.
  • The lawmakers cite the Pentagon’s recent work to encrypt its unclassified networks as an example of the government’s realization of the need to protect sensitive communications from foreign espionage.
  • This is a fix that Congress can make on its own through tech upgrades and coordination between the House and Senate.

The fears motivating this request are legitimate.

  • For years, U.S. counterintelligence officials were vexed by what they believed was a long-running effort by Russian intelligence officers on U.S. soil to map out, and potentially compromise, the country’s fiber-optic cable network, particularly the points where data transfers occur.
  • On at least one occasion, a former official previously told me, U.S. intelligence officials observed a suspected Russian spy actually break into a data closet to tap into a network.

These suspected Russian spies would often engage in what appeared to FBI officials as bizarre behavior — like getting out of their car at a rest stop, circling a tree a few times, and driving away.

  • The anomalous sojourns, officials realized, were often near U.S. military bases.
  • In the end, U.S. spy hunters concluded that the Russian spooks may have wanted to tap the communications of these military bases — or to exhaustively map them in order to have agents disrupt them in case of a war between the U.S. and Russia.

The bottom line: Even communications that aren’t classified can be sensitive and have intelligence value. As the prior Russian effort shows, spy services have devoted immense time and energy to mapping out nonclassified communications channels.

Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Technology

Snapchat will no longer promote Trump's account in Discover

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snapchat will no longer promote President Trump's account on its "Discover" page of curated content, a spokesperson tells Axios, after Trump tweeted comments that some suggested glorified violence amid racial justice protests.

Why it matters: Snapchat is taking action on the president's account for comments he made elsewhere. That's going farther than other big tech firms and signals a commitment to aligning content served to users with core values, rather than making moderation decisions based narrowly on each post made on its own platform.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Wednesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
2 hours ago - World

Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A leading Chinese gene sequencing and biomedical firm that said it would build a gene bank in Xinjiang is supplying coronavirus tests around the world.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are worried that widespread coronavirus testing may provide an opportunity for state-connected companies to compile massive DNA databases for research as well as genetics-based surveillance.

