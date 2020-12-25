Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Scientists believe the compound polyethylene glycol — known as PEG — is to blame for the reported allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified six allergic reactions to the vaccine out of the 272,001 doses given through Dec. 19.

  • No allergic reactions have been reported for the Moderna vaccine, which also contains PEG. The Food and Drug Administration said it will be following the vaccine's rollout "very closely," according to WSJ.
  • The U.K. reported two severe reactions to the vaccine on Dec. 8.

What they're saying: "What we’re learning now is that those allergic reactions could be somewhat more common than the highly uncommon that we thought they were because people do get exposed to polyethylene glycol in various pharmaceutical preparations," said Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, per WSJ.

Worth noting: "PEG has never been used before in an approved vaccine, but it is found in many drugs that have occasionally triggered anaphylaxis," the journal Science writes.

  • However, scientists say PEG-induced allergic reactions are uncommon and also suspect that people could have reacted to a different compound in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The bottom line: Scientists still argue that vaccination must continue despite the suspected reactions to PEG, although more data is needed.

  • "We need to get vaccinated," Elizabeth Phillips, a drug hypersensitivity researcher at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Science. “We need to try and curtail this pandemic."

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Health

The neediest holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Nine months of the coronavirus pandemic have left millions of Americans and small businesses struggling to survive. On this Christmas Day, they all deserve to be in our thoughts.

The big picture: Millions of Americans have lost their jobs. People who once volunteered at food banks are turning to them to feed their families. And millions of others could face homelessness when the CDC's moratorium on evictions expires on Dec. 31.

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K.

Miami International Airport on Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Starting Monday the U.S. will require all air travelers from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The big picture: More than 50 countries have restricted air travel to the U.K., as concerns have continued to grow after the nation and the World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 within the country.

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone

Pope Francis. Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis said in his Christmas Day message that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to everyone at no charge, and that nations should work together as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The state of play: Because of Italy's restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, the Catholic Church leader delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) speech from the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, instead of from a balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square to a usually large crowd.

